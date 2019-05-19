FIRST PLACE
Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave. (U.S. Hwy. 30)
St. John
219-365-8585
Schillings retail sales manager Brett Davis says the secret to the company’s success in windows and doors is its ability to be big and small at the same time.
That is, Schillings customers enjoy a large selection of top-quality windows as well as interior and exterior doors (from two storefront locations and a convenient online store) just like they would at a big box store. But customers also get the kind of personalized service — one focused more on customer satisfaction than simply pushing a sale — available from a local family-owned business. It is this unique combination of big and small that has resonated with Northwest Indiana consumers.
“We take pride in being named the Best Door and Window Replacement provider,” Davis says. “This pushes us to achieve even more in the future, and to continue to serve our customers day in and out. It’s an honor and a privilege to know that the people of Northwest Indiana have our backs.”
SECOND PLACE
The Door Store
235 Ridge Rd.
Munster
219-836-8202
THIRD PLACE
M&M Home Remodeling Services
1877 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-306-4702
3488 Eagle Nest Drive
Crete, Ill.
708-756-7800