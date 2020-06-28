Best Door & Window Replacement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

Three generations of the Schilling family have helped the Region grow, and they can celebrate their 75th year in business this year with satisfaction after being voted best door and window replacement business in The Times' Best of the Region poll of readers.

"At Schillings, we pride ourselves on customer service and expert knowledge on the products we carry," assistant sales manager Ed Vicich III said. "We have a great sales staff that is very knowledgeable and is driven to make sure the customers get what they need for the best price at any budget.

"The secret to our success is our commitment to the community," Vicich said. "This is a family-run business with 75 years of experience providing the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area everything they need for their new home or remodel. From our expert staff to our fleet of delivery drivers, we strive to make every customer experience a great one."