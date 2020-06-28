Best Electrician

Meyer’s Companies

“It’s pretty simple,” Meyer's Companies co-owner Joe Yothment said. “We are a service company for electric, plumbing and (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), and we do a good job. We do service work, residential installations and commercial installations. We have a very diverse team.”

He said that Meyer’s Companies, founded in 1951 and co-owned by Yothment and Paul Starcevich since 2007, possess the things customers should seek when choosing a service company. “We’ve been around for awhile. We have factory-trained technicians, who are licensed, bonded and insured. We’re rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau and Angie’s List.”