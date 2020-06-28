Best Electrician
urgent

Best Electrician

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Electrician: Meyers Companies

Meyer’s Companies

100 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

111 Halstead St.

Lowell

219-924-1999

meyerscompanies.com

“It’s pretty simple,” Meyer's Companies co-owner Joe Yothment said. “We are a service company for electric, plumbing and (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), and we do a good job. We do service work, residential installations and commercial installations. We have a very diverse team.”

He said that Meyer’s Companies, founded in 1951 and co-owned by Yothment and Paul Starcevich since 2007, possess the things customers should seek when choosing a service company. “We’ve been around for awhile. We have factory-trained technicians, who are licensed, bonded and insured. We’re rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau and Angie’s List.”

SECOND PLACE 

Continental Electric Co. Inc.

9501 E. Fifth Ave.

Gary

219-938-3460

continentalelectric.com

THIRD PLACE 

Evorik Electric Inc.

371 Kairns Drive

Crown Point

219-663-8707

evorikelectric.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts