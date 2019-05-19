FIRST PLACE
Meyers Companies
100 N. Griffith Blvd.
Griffith
219-990-0219
Valparaiso – 219-934-7928
Lowell – 219-225-2050
Since 1951, Meyers Companies has provided quality electrician services to Northwest Indiana.
"We’re all about service, that’s really what we are. It’s all about serving our customers,” says Joe Yothment, who purchased the business in 2012 with Paul Starcevich. “It’s always exciting to be recognized in our community as doing a good job in the trades and being able to service our customers.”
The secret to Meyers Companies’ success is rooted in its employees, Yothment says.
“We’re very blessed to have extremely talented employees. We’re constantly training, we’re constantly reminding our employees that when we’re at someone’s house we are to treat them with the utmost respect and always keeping the customer satisfy.”
SECOND PLACE
Cliff's Heating and Air Conditioning
344 Kennedy Ave.
Schererville
219-864-1551
THIRD PLACE
Maglish Plumbing Heating and Electrical
5705 Old Porter Rd.
Portage
219-764-8200