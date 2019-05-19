{{featured_button_text}}
Best Electrician: Meyers Companies

FIRST PLACE

Meyers Companies

100 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith 

219-990-0219

Valparaiso – 219-934-7928

Lowell – 219-225-2050

www.meyerscompanies.com

Since 1951, Meyers Companies has provided quality electrician services to Northwest Indiana.

"We’re all about service, that’s really what we are. It’s all about serving our customers,” says Joe Yothment, who purchased the business in 2012 with Paul Starcevich. “It’s always exciting to be recognized in our community as doing a good job in the trades and being able to service our customers.” 

The secret to Meyers Companies’ success is rooted in its employees, Yothment says.

“We’re very blessed to have extremely talented employees. We’re constantly training, we’re constantly reminding our employees that when we’re at someone’s house we are to treat them with the utmost respect and always keeping the customer satisfy.”

SECOND PLACE

Cliff's Heating and Air Conditioning

344 Kennedy Ave.

Schererville

219-864-1551

www.cliffsheating.com

THIRD PLACE

Maglish Plumbing Heating and Electrical

5705 Old Porter Rd.

Portage

219-764-8200

www.maglishworks4u.com

