Best Employment Agency

Staff Source LLC

7205 Indianapolis Blvd.

Hammond

219-989-9675

These are tough times for a lot of businesses, and employment agencies are among those affected. But Staff Source is persevering, and Times readers have selected it as the Best in the Region.

"That's great news, and we appreciate what The Times does in Northwest Indiana," company President Mirko Marich said. "We'd like to think the readers know what we do and what we will continue to do."

Owned by Marich's wife, Kari, the company was founded in 1998 in East Chicago before moving to Hammond. Before the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, Staff Source had 500 employees, each recruiting people in a specific area of employment. That dropped to less than 100 in May, but Marich said it was starting to recover.