Best Employment Agency

Staff Source LLC
7205 Indianapolis Blvd.
Hammond
219-989-9675
These are tough times for a lot of businesses, and employment agencies are among those affected. But Staff Source is persevering, and Times readers have selected it as the Best in the Region.
"That's great news, and we appreciate what The Times does in Northwest Indiana," company President Mirko Marich said. "We'd like to think the readers know what we do and what we will continue to do."
Owned by Marich's wife, Kari, the company was founded in 1998 in East Chicago before moving to Hammond. Before the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, Staff Source had 500 employees, each recruiting people in a specific area of employment. That dropped to less than 100 in May, but Marich said it was starting to recover.
"These are difficult times and some people don't want to go to work because of the virus, but we have not closed our doors. We've continued to operate during this craziness," he said. "It's been slower that in the past, but some of our folks are working remotely, and we capitalize on Zoom and video interviewing, but we still do face-to-face interviews."
Staff Source tries to find jobs for everyone from chief financial officers to janitors, Marich said, concentrating on light manufacturing, clerical and professional and "everything in between." It also has a sister company Contract Services Group that supports the automotive and related industries.
