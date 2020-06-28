Centier Financial Partners
600 E. 84th St.
Merrillville
219-755-6110
What do today’s consumers look for in a bank? A 2018 J.D. Power survey said that about 78% of those who responded said that they were interested in receiving practical financial advice or guidance from their bank.
Centier Bank is a longstanding local institution that works to help customers gain greater control over their finances and meet specific goals, through their sound trust, investment and retirement advice. In addition, Centier Bank distinguishes itself as the Best Financial Adviser in the Region because of its one-to-one engagement with their clients.
Centier’s financial professionals take a personalized approach to each client’s goals and needs — no matter how simple or complex — to deliver superior service, high customer satisfaction and memorable experiences.
“We could not be more pleased to receive the Times Best of the Region Award again this year. We understand there are many financial services providers with similar products, but we believe strongly that our clients recognize the difference our team of financial professionals makes in their financial lives,” says Tim Coleman, senior vice president and director of Centier Financial Partners. “Their continued satisfaction reflects Centier’s commitment to providing the highest possible level of personal service to clients and their families.”
SECOND PLACE
Oak Partners
55 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
800-804-0854
THIRD PLACE
Peoples Bank
Multiple locations
219-836-4400
