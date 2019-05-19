FIRST PLACE
Centier Financial Partners
600 E. 84th Ave.
Merrillville
219-755-6110
Longtime Region institution Centier remains a dedicated member of the community, whether by participating in local events or serving its customers’ financial goals.
“Centier’s entire team of financial experts is proud to once again be honored by the readers of the Northwest Indiana Times for our sound trust, investment and retirement advice. We take pride in our individualized approach to each clients’ goals and needs, enabling our team to provide personalized service to satisfy our clients,” explained Tim Coleman, senior vice president and director of Centier Financial Partners.
“Our experienced professionals work diligently to tailor our suite of services, no matter how complex or simple the client’s needs are. Once people experience the Centier difference, they understand our commitment to achieving their financial goals is unmatched. Every Centier Financial Partners associate, from our administrators to our trust and investment professionals, is dedicated to providing superior service and memorable experiences.”
SECOND PLACE
Peoples Bank
Multiple Locations
219-836-4400
THIRD PLACE
Oak Partners
55 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
800-804-0854