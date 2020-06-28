Best Funeral Home

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
8178 Cline Ave.
Crown Point
219-365-9554
As part of the Dignity Memorial network of funeral homes, Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens is a member of the biggest such company in North America, and, according to voters in The Times Best of the Region poll, the best.
"The biggest reason we're No. 1 is we take very seriously how we take care of families," Chapel Lawn Family Services Manager Doug Busch said. "We like to say when we take someone into our care, we treat them like one of our own family. We set the standard in the industry. What we can offer families, nobody else can because of who we are."
With 2,200 locations across the continent, it lets clients preplan their funeral arrangements at one location and transfer those plans to another if they move. Busch said the company, based in Houston, has an office in Washington D.C., that has handled the funeral arrangements of every U.S. president since the 1950s.
"We are very proud to win," he said. "We're here to serve the community. Chapel Lawn and Kuiper Funeral Home (which also is part of the Dignity Memorial network) have been in the community for 50 years, and we are very involved in the community."
May is usually the funeral home's busiest month with both Mothers' Day and the Memorial Day weekend, but Busch said things weren't the same this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though unable to hold the usual Memorial Day ceremony with the VFW, staff did hand out flags for family members to put on veterans' graves.
