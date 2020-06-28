Best Funeral Home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

8178 Cline Ave.

Crown Point

219-365-9554

As part of the Dignity Memorial network of funeral homes, Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens is a member of the biggest such company in North America, and, according to voters in The Times Best of the Region poll, the best.

"The biggest reason we're No. 1 is we take very seriously how we take care of families," Chapel Lawn Family Services Manager Doug Busch said. "We like to say when we take someone into our care, we treat them like one of our own family. We set the standard in the industry. What we can offer families, nobody else can because of who we are."

With 2,200 locations across the continent, it lets clients preplan their funeral arrangements at one location and transfer those plans to another if they move. Busch said the company, based in Houston, has an office in Washington D.C., that has handled the funeral arrangements of every U.S. president since the 1950s.