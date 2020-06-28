Best Grocery/Food Delivery

Strack & Van Til

When executives with Strack & Van Til Food Market entered into a partnership in 2016 with San Francisco-based food pickup and delivery service Instacart, they knew they found an innovative way to get groceries into the homes of busy consumers. Little did they know then just how important that collaboration would be today. While customers have socially distanced, Instacart has made groceries from Strack & Van Til accessible to Northwest Indiana residents, reassuring them that they’re still getting the brand they have long trusted for quality, selection and service.