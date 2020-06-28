Best Grocery/Food Delivery

Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
When executives with Strack & Van Til Food Market entered into a partnership in 2016 with San Francisco-based food pickup and delivery service Instacart, they knew they found an innovative way to get groceries into the homes of busy consumers. Little did they know then just how important that collaboration would be today. While customers have socially distanced, Instacart has made groceries from Strack & Van Til accessible to Northwest Indiana residents, reassuring them that they’re still getting the brand they have long trusted for quality, selection and service.
The partnership allows people to shop online from the comfort of their home and schedule a delivery from any of the Highland-based grocer’s 20 Strack & Van Til locations. Groceries are delivered for a fee to their home by Instacart shoppers, or customers can choose “Click and Collect,” shopping online and picking up their groceries curbside at the store.
Michael Tyson, chief marketing and merchandising officer for Strack & Van Til, said online sales have grown in the last few months, and though in-store shopping will eventually make a complete comeback, he sees the online trend continuing upward.
“Overall, our customers’ response to online shopping has been positive and even prior to March 2020, we saw significant growth in the past few years,” Tyson said.
A company survey revealed that online shoppers gave Strack & Van Til a cumulative score of 4.8 out of 5 in 2019 for its grocery pickup and delivery services. With more and more people taking advantage of this way of shopping, the possibilities are endless.
SECOND PLACE
Aldi
Multiple locations
833-462-1018
THIRD PLACE
Meijer
Multiple locations
877-363-4537
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!