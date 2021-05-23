 Skip to main content
Best Grocery/Food Delivery
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Strack & Van Til in Valparaiso 

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times
Strack & Van Til

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

strackandvantil.com

A grocery store can be an easy thing to take for granted, but the last year served as a good reminder of just how important a good one can be to the communities it serves.

When many other facets of society shut down, the multiple outlets of Strack & Van Til kept doing its thing — keeping shelves stocked, maintaining a safe environment and demonstrating once again why it has long been a favorite of Northwest Indiana consumers.

From aisles and aisles of grocery staples to a wide variety of fresh meat, dairy and seafood, Strack & Van Til remains true to its mission to provide an outstanding shopping experience through exceptional service, clean stores with product variety and solutions that continually evolve to meet the needs of its customers and communities.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make our customers’ lives easier,” says chief marketing and merchandising officer Michael Tyson. “Whether it’s meal solutions for busy parents or being able to find what they need when they shop the store, we understand grocery shopping shouldn’t be a treasure hunt. Our associates are very proud of being selected for this honor.”

SECOND PLACE

Aldi

Multiple locations

aldi.us

THIRD PLACE

Meijer

10138 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-934-2100

611 U.S. Hwy. 30

Merrillville

219-650-3700

6050 U.S. Hwy. 6

Portage

219-763-0401

meijer.com

