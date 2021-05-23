Best Grocery/Food Delivery

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

A grocery store can be an easy thing to take for granted, but the last year served as a good reminder of just how important a good one can be to the communities it serves.

When many other facets of society shut down, the multiple outlets of Strack & Van Til kept doing its thing — keeping shelves stocked, maintaining a safe environment and demonstrating once again why it has long been a favorite of Northwest Indiana consumers.

From aisles and aisles of grocery staples to a wide variety of fresh meat, dairy and seafood, Strack & Van Til remains true to its mission to provide an outstanding shopping experience through exceptional service, clean stores with product variety and solutions that continually evolve to meet the needs of its customers and communities.