Best Heating and Cooling
urgent

Best Heating and Cooling

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Heating and Cooling

Lansing Heating and Air Conditioning

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times
Best Heating and cooling

Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning 

17823 Torrence Ave.

Lansing

708-474-4650

lansingheating.net

Founded in 1971 by Dale Botma in his three-car garage, Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning has grown to have its own building and be voted by Times' readers as Best of the Region.

Botma's wife, Lois, handled the business's office work and sons Todd and Christopher joined the firm in 2002. So, it's no wonder the company slogan is "Let our family take care of your family."

Todd took over as company president in 2010 and gave it a patriotic touch to reflect his Air Force service with red, white and blue coloring. The company supports veterans organizations, such as Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans and Team Rubicon. Lansing Heating also won a U.S. Defense Department award for hiring veterans.

"You can't have a quality business without quality employees, and we've got the best employees around," he said.

Based in Illinois, Todd said most of the company's business is in Indiana. It offers home maintenance programs with discounts to first responders, medical personnel, the military and senior citizens.

A Carrier factory authorized dealer, Lansing Heating services all makes and models and specializes in indoor air quality analysis and accessory implementation in homes to keep customers healthy.

"We are coming up on our 50th year of serving our customers," Todd said. "We look forward to many decades more of service. Thank you to our loyal customers for voting us the Best in the Region."

SECOND PLACE

Illiana Heating & Cooling

11407 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-365-0006

llianaheating.net

THIRD PLACE

Popa Heating & Cooling

2643 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-838-7700

popahvac.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts