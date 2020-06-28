Best Heating and cooling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning

17823 Torrence Ave.

Lansing

708-474-4650

Founded in 1971 by Dale Botma in his three-car garage, Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning has grown to have its own building and be voted by Times' readers as Best of the Region.

Botma's wife, Lois, handled the business's office work and sons Todd and Christopher joined the firm in 2002. So, it's no wonder the company slogan is "Let our family take care of your family."

Todd took over as company president in 2010 and gave it a patriotic touch to reflect his Air Force service with red, white and blue coloring. The company supports veterans organizations, such as Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans and Team Rubicon. Lansing Heating also won a U.S. Defense Department award for hiring veterans.

"You can't have a quality business without quality employees, and we've got the best employees around," he said.