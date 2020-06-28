Best Heating and cooling

Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning
Founded in 1971 by Dale Botma in his three-car garage, Lansing Heating & Air Conditioning has grown to have its own building and be voted by Times' readers as Best of the Region.
Botma's wife, Lois, handled the business's office work and sons Todd and Christopher joined the firm in 2002. So, it's no wonder the company slogan is "Let our family take care of your family."
Todd took over as company president in 2010 and gave it a patriotic touch to reflect his Air Force service with red, white and blue coloring. The company supports veterans organizations, such as Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans and Team Rubicon. Lansing Heating also won a U.S. Defense Department award for hiring veterans.
"You can't have a quality business without quality employees, and we've got the best employees around," he said.
Based in Illinois, Todd said most of the company's business is in Indiana. It offers home maintenance programs with discounts to first responders, medical personnel, the military and senior citizens.
A Carrier factory authorized dealer, Lansing Heating services all makes and models and specializes in indoor air quality analysis and accessory implementation in homes to keep customers healthy.
"We are coming up on our 50th year of serving our customers," Todd said. "We look forward to many decades more of service. Thank you to our loyal customers for voting us the Best in the Region."
