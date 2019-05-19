Best Heating and Cooling

FIRST PLACE
Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning
11407 Wicker Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-627-1589
According to Kevin Frump, General Manager of Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning, the secret to its success is all about the people.
“Our people and our willingness to invest in both finding as well as keeping the best people that we can to serve our customers,” he says.
Illiana Heating is proud to be recognized as Best of the Region for the 8th year in a row, he said.
“We are ecstatic, this is our 8th year in a row, so we are extremely grateful to our customers and clients that they have taken the time to once again express their feelings about Illiana being the best of the region.”
What makes them the best? Frump says it’s the Golden Rule.
“We certainly are going to treat our customers the way we want to be treated,” he said. “We are Christian owned and operated, and we try to make that as evident as possible to our customers. When they call them, they’re usually without heating or without cooling so it’s a really bad day for them, so we try to make the process as pleasant as possible for them.”
SECOND PLACE
Meyer's Companies
100 N. Griffith Blvd.
Griffith
219-990-0219
Valparaiso
219-934-7928
Lowell
219-225-2050
THIRD PLACE
Popa Heating & Cooling
2643 Highway Ave.
Highland
219-838-7700