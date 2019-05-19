Best Home Builder

FIRST PLACE
Olthof Homes
8051 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-558-8080
Since 1961, Olthof Homes has been fulfilling its mission “to inspire better living by building better homes and communities” — and it shows.
“That touches so many areas,” says Todd Olthof. “It’s not about us; it’s about the customer and we work hard to really deliver to the customer the best value for them; for the things they are looking for in a new home.”
In the last few years, Olthof Homes has expanded into the Indianapolis area.
“We got started in central Indiana in the last few years, but really our home and where we do most of our work is right here in Northwest Indiana,” Olthof says.
In addition to staying on top of design trends, Olthof’s Design Center makes it easy for buyers to customize their own homes, according to Olthof.
“In all of our home collections the customer can come to the Design Center and they can pick out everything for their new home. There are planned configurations and different finishes for every room in the house,” he says.
“We make it really simple and enjoyable, and we’ve got a great design team that works with our customers. We’ve got hardwood floors and granite countertops, everything that buyers are looking for.”
SECOND PLACE
Schilling Construction
9700 Industrial Drive
St. John
219-365-5811
THIRD PLACE
New Castle Homes
1949 Harder Court
Schererville
219-281-6161