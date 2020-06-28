Olthof Homes
8051 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-558-8080
For the second year in a row, Olthof Homes was voted best home builder in The Times Best of the Region poll of its readers.
"Our staff was honored to receive the accolades," company President Todd Olthof said. "The credit is to them. They are a hard-working, collaborative group."
Founded in 1961 by Fritz Olthof, its first homes were built in Lansing with Olthof doing much of the work himself. Four sons, including Todd, and a grandson have followed in his path, each earning a construction management degree from Purdue University and now managing different aspects of the home building process.
"We are continuing to improve the offerings to the community around us," Todd said. "We've received a lot of community support as we've continued to improve our product.
"I don't think we have any secrets to our success. We enjoy our work and the people we serve. We are diligent every day in doing our work, and good things happen when you do that."
According to its website, the company's goal is to exceed expectations and "enhance your exciting home-buying experience."
SECOND PLACE
Sublime Homes
8302 Wyman Drive
St. John
219-301-8969
THIRD PLACE
Steiner Homes
1161 Breuckman Drive
Crown Point
219-912-3744
