Olthof Homes' Berkley model in  St. John

Olthof Homes

8051 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-8080

olthofhomes.com

For the second year in a row, Olthof Homes was voted best home builder in The Times Best of the Region poll of its readers.

"Our staff was honored to receive the accolades," company President Todd Olthof said. "The credit is to them. They are a hard-working, collaborative group."

Founded in 1961 by Fritz Olthof, its first homes were built in Lansing with Olthof doing much of the work himself. Four sons, including Todd, and a grandson have followed in his path, each earning a construction management degree from Purdue University and now managing different aspects of the home building process.

"We are continuing to improve the offerings to the community around us," Todd said. "We've received a lot of community support as we've continued to improve our product.

"I don't think we have any secrets to our success. We enjoy our work and the people we serve. We are diligent every day in doing our work, and good things happen when you do that."

According to its website, the company's goal is to exceed expectations and "enhance your exciting home-buying experience."

SECOND PLACE

Sublime Homes

8302 Wyman Drive

St. John

219-301-8969

www.sublimehomes.com

THIRD PLACE

Steiner Homes

1161 Breuckman Drive

Crown Point

219-912-3744

steinerhomesltd.com

