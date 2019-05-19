Best Hotel/B&B

FIRST PLACE
Four Winds Hotel
11111 Wilson Rd.
New Buffalo, Mich.
866-494-6371
For a luxurious, personalized experience, Northwest Indiana residents know where to go: The Four Winds Hotel, attached to the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Mich.
“We truly appreciate every guest who visits and want them to feel special from the moment they arrive. We maintain the highest standards so our guests can come and enjoy a resort getaway,” says Melinda Pierce, public relations representative for Four Winds Casino.
She says the exceptional employees at Four Winds create a welcoming environment with every service they perform.
“Our success is because of our employees; they are simply the very best in the business. Many of our staff have been here since we opened the hotel. They know their customers and understand what it takes to provide impeccable guest service,” she says.
In addition to proximity to all the fun the casino floor has to offer, the Four Winds Hotel offers amenities such as luxurious beds in beautifully decorated rooms, room service delivered in style, and an outdoor oasis with poolside bar.
SECOND PLACE
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa
777 Blue Chip Drive
Michigan City
219-879-7711
THIRD PLACE
Aberdeen Inn
3158 Ind. Hwy. 2
Valparaiso
219-465-3753