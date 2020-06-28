Best Hotel/B&B

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Winds Hotel

11111 Wilson Rd.

New Buffalo, Mich.

866-494-6371

For a luxurious, personalized experience, Northwest Indiana residents know where to go: The Four Winds Hotel, attached to the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Mich.

In addition to proximity to all the fun the casino floor has to offer, the Four Winds Hotel offers amenities such as luxurious beds in beautifully decorated rooms, room service delivered in style and an outdoor oasis with poolside bar.

“We truly appreciate every guest who visits and want them to feel special from the moment they arrive. We maintain the highest standards so our guests can come and enjoy a resort getaway,” a Four Winds representative said, also crediting the exceptional employees at Four Winds for creating a welcoming environment with every service they perform.

SECOND PLACE

Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa

777 Blue Chip Drive