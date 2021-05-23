Four Winds Hotel

11111 Wilson Rd.

New Buffalo, Mich.

866-494-6371

Big beds. Big music. Big TVs.

There are a lot of big things about the Four Winds Hotel that Best of the Region voters like about the repeat winner.

"Of the many hotels in the area, we are thrilled that the readers chose the hotel at Four Winds New Buffalo as the best hotel in the Region," said Mary Smith, vice president of Hotel Operations at Four Winds Casinos. "Our 415 guest rooms are available in five different room types, topped out with our Celebrity Suites that feature 60-inch HD TVs, a luxurious master bathroom featuring a spa tub, our signature king size Serta beds, spacious living areas and more.

“With the summer around the corner, we are also excited to welcome everyone outside at our pool, where guests can also sit around a fire pit and order poolside service."