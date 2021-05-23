Four Winds Hotel
11111 Wilson Rd.
New Buffalo, Mich.
866-494-6371
Big beds. Big music. Big TVs.
There are a lot of big things about the Four Winds Hotel that Best of the Region voters like about the repeat winner.
"Of the many hotels in the area, we are thrilled that the readers chose the hotel at Four Winds New Buffalo as the best hotel in the Region," said Mary Smith, vice president of Hotel Operations at Four Winds Casinos. "Our 415 guest rooms are available in five different room types, topped out with our Celebrity Suites that feature 60-inch HD TVs, a luxurious master bathroom featuring a spa tub, our signature king size Serta beds, spacious living areas and more.
“With the summer around the corner, we are also excited to welcome everyone outside at our pool, where guests can also sit around a fire pit and order poolside service."
After a 2020 in which the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled live entertainment options, Four Winds is putting on a full slate of smaller acts in the Kankakee Grille but has a couple big-name shows coming to the Silver Creek Event Center.
The Happy Together Tour, with members of Three Dog Night, the Association, Paul Revere and the Raiders, the Vogues, the Cowsills and the Turtles is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Melissa Etheridge is scheduled for Oct. 8.
