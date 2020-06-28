Best Insurance - Local Agency/Team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meyers Glaros Group

8605 Broadway

Merrillville

219-865-6447

Though Meyers Glaros Group has been providing insurance and support to its customers for more than 100 years in Northwest Indiana, it is always adapting to fit clients’ needs.

“Throughout the years we’ve had different name changes, but it’s always been a locally owned and family operated business,” says Jeff Meyers, president of Meyers Glaros Group. “We’ve found other like-minded businesses and merged those together to create an agency that offers more services to our customers.”

Meyers Glaros Group offers business insurance, personal insurance and employee benefits to individuals and businesses in Northwest Indiana.

“With the whole COVID thing, we’ve been trying to be more of a true partner with our customers to help them through these times,” says Meyers. “We’ve been having a lot more conversations with customers not only about insurance, but regarding CDC guidelines, OSHA standards, PPP (Paycheck Protection) programs as well as others.”