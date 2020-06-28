Best Insurance - Local Agency/Team

Meyers Glaros Group

8605 Broadway 

Merrillville

219-865-6447

Meyersglaros.com

Though Meyers Glaros Group has been providing insurance and support to its customers for more than 100 years in Northwest Indiana, it is always adapting to fit clients’ needs.

“Throughout the years we’ve had different name changes, but it’s always been a locally owned and family operated business,” says Jeff Meyers, president of Meyers Glaros Group. “We’ve found other like-minded businesses and merged those together to create an agency that offers more services to our customers.”

Meyers Glaros Group offers business insurance, personal insurance and employee benefits to individuals and businesses in Northwest Indiana.

“With the whole COVID thing, we’ve been trying to be more of a true partner with our customers to help them through these times,” says Meyers. “We’ve been having a lot more conversations with customers not only about insurance, but regarding CDC guidelines, OSHA standards, PPP (Paycheck Protection) programs as well as others.”

Meyers says his company’s secret to success starts at the top.

“I think we treat our employees great and, in turn, we treat our customers great,” he says. “I think it’s just from a top-level down, having compassion and enthusiasm for what we do.”

SECOND PLACE

Brown Insurance Group

9105-A Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 300

Highland

219-972-6060

Browninsgrp.com

THIRD PLACE

Anton Insurance

155 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-8681

2600 Roosevelt Rd., Suite 2007

Valparaiso

219-465-6530

Antoninsurance.com

