Best Insurance Agent

FIRST PLACE
Jason Rakos
State Farm
270 W. 80th Place
Merrillville
219-769-1250
In all Jason Rakos’ experience as an insurance agent, he has learned that there’s no place he’d rather be than with State Farm.
“I always say if you’re going to work in the industry, you want to work for the best,” he says. “The way the company is run, the way the corporate office listens to their agents, it’s far better than any other company could ever be.”
In addition to being backed by a great company, Rakos makes it his mission to personalize everything with regard to his clients.
“We all do sales and sell policies, but to me the most important thing is to be there when they have their most need — when they have a claim. I take that as my No. 1 thing that I do. So when they have a claim, I come in, I will call the other person’s insurance company. I will guide them step by step with our claims department.
“If you’re there with them in their time of need, they’ll stay with you forever.”
According to Rakos, he could not provide this type of service without his staff.
“I have four employees, they’re all personal friends of mine, and they are everything in my business. Without them I am nothing,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Tom Brown
Brown Insurance Group
9105-A Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 300
Highland
219-972-6060
THIRD PLACE
Jim Miskovich
State Farm
6629 W. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-322-2727