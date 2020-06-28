Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling
Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

Schillings design centers are filled with display kitchens and baths.

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave. 

St. John

219-365-8585

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

708-479-7007 

schillings.com

As Schillings celebrates 75 years in business, the company knows customers are looking for perfection — and Schillings is only too happy to provide.

“We pride ourselves in giving our customers what they want within their budget, on time and error-free,” said Greg Schilling, owner and kitchens director. “We listen to all our customers’ wants and needs when it comes to their dream kitchen, bathroom, laundry or mudroom, and we help them create the space they imagined.”

Schillings showrooms always include the latest in kitchen design trends for customers to interact with directly.

“When designing our new displays, we act as if they are our own personal kitchens and bathrooms to make sure we get the design perfect the first time,” Schilling said.

But having all the latest trends is only part of the job, according to Schilling.

“Our employees play a great part in our success. The retention of our salespeople and designers helps us meet our goals and take care of our customers,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Bruder Cabinets LLC

21 E. Pennsylvania St.

LaCrosse, Ind.

219-765-7045

brudercabinets.com

THIRD PLACE

Von Tobel Hardware and Lumber

751 U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-322-2222

256 S. Washington St.

Valparaiso

219-462-6184

321 E. U.S. Hwy 20

Michigan City

219-879-8484

vontobels.com

