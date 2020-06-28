Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8585

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

708-479-7007

As Schillings celebrates 75 years in business, the company knows customers are looking for perfection — and Schillings is only too happy to provide.

“We pride ourselves in giving our customers what they want within their budget, on time and error-free,” said Greg Schilling, owner and kitchens director. “We listen to all our customers’ wants and needs when it comes to their dream kitchen, bathroom, laundry or mudroom, and we help them create the space they imagined.”

Schillings showrooms always include the latest in kitchen design trends for customers to interact with directly.

“When designing our new displays, we act as if they are our own personal kitchens and bathrooms to make sure we get the design perfect the first time,” Schilling said.