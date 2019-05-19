Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

FIRST PLACE
Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave. (U.S. Hwy. 41)
St. John
888-365-6005
“Our company strives to have the best and most competitive pricing in the Region no matter a customer’s budget,” said Kitchen Division Manager Greg Schilling. “We make sure that the job is done on time and error-free, and I think those things are what customers appreciate most.”
The company dates back 74 years, started by Schilling’s grandfather and his twin brother just after World War II. It’s a Christian, family-owned company with a third generation carrying on the mission of meeting the needs of customers in creating the home spaces of their dreams. Offering design, color selection assistance and help to coordinate cabinets with countertops and backsplash cabinet hardware and flooring, it’s that effort of going the extra mile for customers that brings them back, spurs recommendations and sets Schillings apart.
With locations in St. John and also Mokena, Ill., service is available within about a 35-mile radius of each location.
“Our employees take pride in providing customers with their dream kitchen or bath,” said Schilling. “They take time to meet with customers to understand all of their wants and needs while ensuring a functional space for the customer.”
SECOND PLACE
Maruszczak Appliance Services
7809 W. Lincoln Hwy.
(U.S. Hwy. 30 and Cline Avenue)
Schererville
219-865-0555
THIRD PLACE
Von Tobel Lumber & Hardware
Multiple Locations
219-462-6184