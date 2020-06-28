Best Landscaping/Tree Service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center

6616 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Crown Point

219-865-6439

Walking through R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center isn’t an ordinary shopping experience. As customers stroll through the Crown Point garden center, they can see endless possibilities for beautifying their yards and get the expert care they need to decide what plants are best for their lifestyle and space.

“They can ask us questions, and we can walk them through plant care,” said Joe Ladd, vice president of operations. “We remember our customers and use our expertise to help them with all of their outdoor needs.”

In business since 1977, R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center specializes in stocking the finest selection of plants, trees and flowers. Customers are welcome to choose a specific tree before it is professionally installed.

SECOND PLACE

Alsip Home & Nursery

10255 Wicker Ave.