Best Landscaping/Tree Service

R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center
6616 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Crown Point
219-865-6439
Walking through R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center isn’t an ordinary shopping experience. As customers stroll through the Crown Point garden center, they can see endless possibilities for beautifying their yards and get the expert care they need to decide what plants are best for their lifestyle and space.
“They can ask us questions, and we can walk them through plant care,” said Joe Ladd, vice president of operations. “We remember our customers and use our expertise to help them with all of their outdoor needs.”
In business since 1977, R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center specializes in stocking the finest selection of plants, trees and flowers. Customers are welcome to choose a specific tree before it is professionally installed.
SECOND PLACE
Alsip Home & Nursery
10255 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-0882
20601 S. LaGrange Rd.
Frankfort, Ill.
815-469-1044
THIRD PLACE
Allen Landscape Centre
1502 W. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-865-6181
