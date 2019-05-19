Best Landscaping/Tree Service

FIRST PLACE
Alsip Home & Nursery
10255 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-0882
20601 S. LaGrange Rd.
Frankfort, Ill.
815-469-1044
One look at the bounty of flowering annuals, hanging baskets, colorful vegetables and abundant perennials filling out row after row in the greenhouses at both of its garden centers would seem to be enough to lock up the top spot in this category for Alsip. But the real draw for many longtime customers goes beyond the wide range of high-quality plants and landscape supplies on display; it has just as much to do with the dedicated staff who answers their questions, plants their trees and shrubs and helps find the right product for every situation.
“Our team has hundreds of years of experience collectively, and we pride ourselves on having an extremely knowledgeable staff,” says CEO Richard Christakes. “From our garden center to our entire planting crew, everyone at Alsip is dedicated to providing the best service possible to our loyal customers.”
SECOND PLACE
Allen Landscape in Highland
2539 45th St.
Highland
219-924-3938
THIRD PLACE
R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center
6616 W. U.S. Hwy. 30
Crown Point
219-865-6439