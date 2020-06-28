Best Law Office

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen

275 Joliet St., Suite 330

Dyer

219-227-4631

Respect. It’s ingrained in the core values the staff at Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen work to meet every day with clients.

Whether it is returning every call that comes into the office or representing clients to the best of their ability, the attorneys at the Dyer law firm give clients the respect they deserve.

“We have a great group of people in the office,” said Terry Rubino, a managing partner at the firm. “Everyone cares to do the right thing for the clients.”

While the firm specializes primarily in personal injury and litigation, it also represents clients who need assistance in family law, real estate and criminal defense cases, among others.

SECOND PLACE

Law Office of Paul A. Rossi LLC

1601 Northview Drive

Lowell