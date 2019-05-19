{{featured_button_text}}
Best Law Office: Tauber Law Offices

Tara, Rhett and Jared Tauber, of Tauber Law Offices

FIRST PLACE

Tauber Law Offices

1415 Eagle Ridge Drive

Schererville

219-865-6666

tauberlaw.com

Looking for a law firm with a family vibe? Try Tauber Law, where two generations of the namesake family are on staff and ready to help clients with a wide variety of legal needs – from personal injury and probate to business law and estate planning. Together, attorneys Rhett, Jared and Tara Tauber embody more than a half century of experience serving Northwest Indiana clients.

“I think many of our clients really appreciate the family atmosphere that we try to embody at our office, while still handling every case in a professional manner,” Tara says. “They like to know that we make ourselves accessible and try very hard to always keep them informed about the status of their cases.”

SECOND PLACE

Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen

275 Joliet St., Suite 330

Dyer

219-227-4631

rubinoruman.com

THIRD PLACE

Theodoros and Rooth P.C.

8750 Broadway

Merrillville

219-212-2462

trinjurylaw.com

