FIRST PLACE
Tauber Law Offices
1415 Eagle Ridge Drive
Schererville
219-865-6666
Looking for a law firm with a family vibe? Try Tauber Law, where two generations of the namesake family are on staff and ready to help clients with a wide variety of legal needs – from personal injury and probate to business law and estate planning. Together, attorneys Rhett, Jared and Tara Tauber embody more than a half century of experience serving Northwest Indiana clients.
“I think many of our clients really appreciate the family atmosphere that we try to embody at our office, while still handling every case in a professional manner,” Tara says. “They like to know that we make ourselves accessible and try very hard to always keep them informed about the status of their cases.”
SECOND PLACE
Rubino, Ruman, Crosmer & Polen
275 Joliet St., Suite 330
Dyer
219-227-4631
THIRD PLACE
Theodoros and Rooth P.C.
8750 Broadway
Merrillville
219-212-2462