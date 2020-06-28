Best Mortgage Company
Best Mortgage Company

  • Updated
Best Mortgage Company

Michelle Jacinto Team Direct Mortgage Loans in Highland

Michelle Jacinto Team

Direct Mortgage Loans

2016 45th St.

Highland

219-924-5554

DMLmidwest.com

Michelle Jacinto prioritizes making it as easy as possible for clients to buy or refinance a home. Her secret, she says, is caring about her clients and employees, while having the passion to help people in the community.

“I always strive to work honestly and help my clients get the loans that best suit their needs, which is why I’ve formed such strong relationships with them,” Jacinto said.

In the lending business for 20 years, mostly specializing in helping clients  purchase their first home or move to their next home, Jacinto says she recently reached a milestone.

“Over the last few years, I have had the honor of helping the children of my past clients purchase their first homes, too,” she said.

As an Army veteran, Jacinto says it is important to serve the veteran community and help connect individuals with VA financing. She is also proud to earn the trust with homebuyers who count on her to dive into their individual scenarios and find the best solutions for them.

“My team works so hard to serve our community and clients,” she said. “Being voted as the best in Northwest Indiana shows what we are doing is working and that our clients and business partners love and appreciate us.”

SECOND PLACE

Wendy Krischke Team

CrossCountry Mortgage 

501 W. 84th Drive, Suite A

Merrillville

219-750-9591

crosscountrymortgage.com

THIRD PLACE

Peoples Bank

Multiple locations

219-836-4400

Ibankpeoples.com





