Best Mortgage Company

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle Jacinto Team

Direct Mortgage Loans

2016 45th St.

Highland

219-924-5554

Michelle Jacinto prioritizes making it as easy as possible for clients to buy or refinance a home. Her secret, she says, is caring about her clients and employees, while having the passion to help people in the community.

“I always strive to work honestly and help my clients get the loans that best suit their needs, which is why I’ve formed such strong relationships with them,” Jacinto said.

In the lending business for 20 years, mostly specializing in helping clients purchase their first home or move to their next home, Jacinto says she recently reached a milestone.

“Over the last few years, I have had the honor of helping the children of my past clients purchase their first homes, too,” she said.