Best Mortgage Company

Michelle Jacinto Team
Direct Mortgage Loans
2016 45th St.
Highland
219-924-5554
Michelle Jacinto prioritizes making it as easy as possible for clients to buy or refinance a home. Her secret, she says, is caring about her clients and employees, while having the passion to help people in the community.
“I always strive to work honestly and help my clients get the loans that best suit their needs, which is why I’ve formed such strong relationships with them,” Jacinto said.
In the lending business for 20 years, mostly specializing in helping clients purchase their first home or move to their next home, Jacinto says she recently reached a milestone.
“Over the last few years, I have had the honor of helping the children of my past clients purchase their first homes, too,” she said.
As an Army veteran, Jacinto says it is important to serve the veteran community and help connect individuals with VA financing. She is also proud to earn the trust with homebuyers who count on her to dive into their individual scenarios and find the best solutions for them.
“My team works so hard to serve our community and clients,” she said. “Being voted as the best in Northwest Indiana shows what we are doing is working and that our clients and business partners love and appreciate us.”
SECOND PLACE
Wendy Krischke Team
CrossCountry Mortgage
501 W. 84th Drive, Suite A
Merrillville
219-750-9591
THIRD PLACE
Peoples Bank
Multiple locations
219-836-4400
