Beauty and the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

The best is getting bigger.

Beauty and the Beach claimed four first-place awards in Best of the Region, including for Best Nail Salon, and owner Karin Kartuska is looking forward to bigger and better things.

There is a plan to add 1,500 square feet to the existing 3,000 square-foot facility. Work was expected to start in early May.

But before the new space arrives, Kartuska reflected on what make her customers happy enough to keep voting the Beauty and the Beach as its favorite.

“I think it’s the staff,” she said. “They are all highly trained. They are experienced in their trade and we keep up with all the trends in the industry.

“We want to make people feel as good as they look.”

