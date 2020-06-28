Best Nail Salon

Beauty & the Beach
2012 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-213-2609
Beauty & the Beach isn’t just a salon. It’s an experience, owner Karin Kartuska says.
“Our trained team of professionals takes tremendous pride in customer service and satisfaction,” she said. “We continually ensure our clients not only look amazing when they leave, but feel amazing as well.”
To ensure this, clients are pampered and their needs catered to from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave, Kartuska said.
What started seven years ago as solely retail tanning has expanded into a full service salon, day spa and medical spa.
“Through training and furthering education, our team consistently remains on the forefront of the industry with new services and innovative techniques,” Kartuska said. “It is with great confidence we can say that Beauty & the Beach should, and always will, be the choice for all your beauty and relaxation needs.”
SECOND PLACE
Jay Marie Salon and Spa
808 Cedar Parkway
Schererville
219-227-8437
THIRD PLACE
Diamond Nails
11301 Broadway
Crown Point
219-308-7443
