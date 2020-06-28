Best Nail Salon
Beauty and the Beach

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

beautyandthebeach.com

Beauty & the Beach isn’t just a salon. It’s an experience, owner Karin Kartuska says.

“Our trained team of professionals takes tremendous pride in customer service and satisfaction,” she said. “We continually ensure our clients not only look amazing when they leave, but feel amazing as well.”

To ensure this, clients are pampered and their needs catered to from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave, Kartuska said.

What started seven years ago as solely retail tanning has expanded into a full service salon, day spa and medical spa.

“Through training and furthering education, our team consistently remains on the forefront of the industry with new services and innovative techniques,” Kartuska said. “It is with great confidence we can say that Beauty & the Beach should, and always will, be the choice for all your beauty and relaxation needs.”

SECOND PLACE

Jay Marie Salon and Spa

808 Cedar Parkway

Schererville

219-227-8437

Jaymariesalon.com

THIRD PLACE

Diamond Nails

11301 Broadway

Crown Point

219-308-7443

www.facebook.com/Diamond-Nails-284884368253256

