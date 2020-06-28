Best Painter
urgent

Best Painter

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Painter

CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana in Crown Point

CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana

1161 Breuckman Drive, Suite A

Crown Point

219-213-2349

certapro.com/nwi

Through its “Certainty Service System,” employees at CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana strive to guarantee they deliver an extraordinary experience from the moment a prospective customer contacts the office through a job’s completion and follow-up.

The Crown Point-based company, in business since 2013, focuses on residential and commercial, interior and exterior painting. To be voted the Best in the Region helps validate its commitment to customer satisfaction, President and CEO John Jordan says.

“Our company has worked hard in the Northwest Indiana Region to build a brand reputation, and while we know we have a great Facebook following and reviews, and we have more Google reviews than any other paint company, this is a different form of validation and we are proud and excited to be able to market this to our existing and future customers,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Paramount Painting

201 N. Jackson St.

Crown Point

219-663-8605

paramountpaintingllc.net

THIRD PLACE

Endecca Painting

710 N. Colonial Drive

Hobart

219-942-4014

www.endeccapaint.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts