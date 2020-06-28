Best Painter

CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana

Through its “Certainty Service System,” employees at CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana strive to guarantee they deliver an extraordinary experience from the moment a prospective customer contacts the office through a job’s completion and follow-up.

The Crown Point-based company, in business since 2013, focuses on residential and commercial, interior and exterior painting. To be voted the Best in the Region helps validate its commitment to customer satisfaction, President and CEO John Jordan says.

“Our company has worked hard in the Northwest Indiana Region to build a brand reputation, and while we know we have a great Facebook following and reviews, and we have more Google reviews than any other paint company, this is a different form of validation and we are proud and excited to be able to market this to our existing and future customers,” he said.