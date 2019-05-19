Best Photography Studio

FIRST PLACE
Kristen Garza Photography
3616 W. 80th St. (Garden Plaza)
Merrillville
219-267-0547
Regardless of the client or the occasion, Kristen Garza knows one simple truth about every photo session she books — those pictures capture a moment in time. So even as the ubiquity of cellphones with increasingly sophisticated cameras promises a future when almost every moment will somehow be digitally documented, Garza strives to bring an experienced eye for detail and that “something special” that will help make a client’s session truly memorable.
“I’m always looking for ways to go above and beyond for each session, like asking clients to bring in items from home to make their experience and their photos unique,” Garza notes. “I want them to leave happy, knowing I did my absolute best to help capture their memories.”
SECOND PLACE
Photographic Reality
1201 Central Ave.
Lake Station
219-781-4157
THIRD PLACE
Matt Bigelow Photographer
Crown Point
219-730-5417