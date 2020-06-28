× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kristen Garza Photography

3616 W. 80th Lane

Merrillville

219-267-0547

kgphoto.rocks

Sometimes there isn’t a big secret when it comes to identifying what makes a business so successful. Sometimes it’s simply a matter of being consistent and creative that keeps clients coming back.

For Kristen Garza, owner of Kg Photography, getting to know her clients and creating a good rapport through the years has led her to being named the Best Photography Studio seven years in a row.

“With so much talent in the area, it is amazing to be chosen again as No. 1,” she says.

Open since 2014, Garza specializes photographing a wide variety of events and subjects, including families, babies, children, boudoir, weddings and events.

