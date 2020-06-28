Kristen Garza Photography
3616 W. 80th Lane
Merrillville
219-267-0547
kgphoto.rocks
Sometimes there isn’t a big secret when it comes to identifying what makes a business so successful. Sometimes it’s simply a matter of being consistent and creative that keeps clients coming back.
For Kristen Garza, owner of Kg Photography, getting to know her clients and creating a good rapport through the years has led her to being named the Best Photography Studio seven years in a row.
“With so much talent in the area, it is amazing to be chosen again as No. 1,” she says.
Open since 2014, Garza specializes photographing a wide variety of events and subjects, including families, babies, children, boudoir, weddings and events.
SECOND PLACE
CineMagic Sportsline
Griffith
219-455-8856
THIRD PLACE
Photographic Reality
1201 Central Ave.
Lake Station
219-781-4157
