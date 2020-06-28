Best Photography Studio
urgent

Best Photography Studio

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Photography Studio

Kristen Garza

Kristen Garza Photography

3616 W. 80th Lane

Merrillville

219-267-0547

kgphoto.rocks

Sometimes there isn’t a big secret when it comes to identifying what makes a business so successful. Sometimes it’s simply a matter of being consistent and creative that keeps clients coming back.

For Kristen Garza, owner of Kg Photography, getting to know her clients and creating a good rapport through the years has led her to being named the Best Photography Studio seven years in a row.

“With so much talent in the area, it is amazing to be chosen again as No. 1,” she says.

Open since 2014, Garza specializes photographing a wide variety of events and subjects, including families, babies, children, boudoir, weddings and events.

SECOND PLACE

CineMagic Sportsline

Griffith

219-455-8856

cinemagicsportsline.com

THIRD PLACE

Photographic Reality

1201 Central Ave.

Lake Station

219-781-4157

photographicreality.pixieset.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts