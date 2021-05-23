 Skip to main content
Best Photography Studio
Best Photography Studio

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Photography Studio

Kristen Garza

KG Photography

3616 W. 80th Lane

Merrillville

219-267-0547

kgphoto.rocks

Kristen Garza looked at the big picture when Picture People closed in the area and she opened her own shop in 2014.

She started working at Picture People right out of high school and worked her way up to being senior manager, travelling around the Chicago area and training new photographers and teaching classes.

“After they closed down, I just started my own thing and just ran with it,” she said. “So, here we are.”

She has been running with it since and it has garnered her eight straight Best of the Region awards.

She built a client list since 2005 so she wasn’t starting from scratch. She prides herself in her abilities to make families, children and babies comfortable during shoots.

“I was busier than ever when I re-opened,” she said of the pandemic shutdown. “People wanted to get in for their milestones — three months old, sixth months old, nine months old. Some of these babies were sixth months old by the time I met them. We had a lot to catch up on. I’ve been pretty busy since I reopened so that’s good.”

SECOND PLACE

Pamela Gwen Photography

401 15th St. SE, Suite 3

DeMotte

Pamelagwenphotography.com

THIRD PLACE

Loryn Eaton Photography

Valparaiso

219-902-2367

Loryneatonphotography.com

