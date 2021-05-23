Best Photography Studio

KG Photography
3616 W. 80th Lane
Merrillville
219-267-0547
kgphoto.rocks
Kristen Garza looked at the big picture when Picture People closed in the area and she opened her own shop in 2014.
She started working at Picture People right out of high school and worked her way up to being senior manager, travelling around the Chicago area and training new photographers and teaching classes.
“After they closed down, I just started my own thing and just ran with it,” she said. “So, here we are.”
She has been running with it since and it has garnered her eight straight Best of the Region awards.
She built a client list since 2005 so she wasn’t starting from scratch. She prides herself in her abilities to make families, children and babies comfortable during shoots.
“I was busier than ever when I re-opened,” she said of the pandemic shutdown. “People wanted to get in for their milestones — three months old, sixth months old, nine months old. Some of these babies were sixth months old by the time I met them. We had a lot to catch up on. I’ve been pretty busy since I reopened so that’s good.”
SECOND PLACE
Pamela Gwen Photography
401 15th St. SE, Suite 3
DeMotte
THIRD PLACE
Loryn Eaton Photography
Valparaiso
219-902-2367