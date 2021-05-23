Best Photography Studio

KG Photography

3616 W. 80th Lane

Merrillville

219-267-0547

kgphoto.rocks

Kristen Garza looked at the big picture when Picture People closed in the area and she opened her own shop in 2014.

She started working at Picture People right out of high school and worked her way up to being senior manager, travelling around the Chicago area and training new photographers and teaching classes.

“After they closed down, I just started my own thing and just ran with it,” she said. “So, here we are.”

She has been running with it since and it has garnered her eight straight Best of the Region awards.

She built a client list since 2005 so she wasn’t starting from scratch. She prides herself in her abilities to make families, children and babies comfortable during shoots.