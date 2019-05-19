{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place for an Oil Change

Duke of Oil Highland

FIRST PLACE

The Duke of Oil / AutoFix

Multiple locations

thedukeofoil.com

When it comes to taking care of their cars, most people treat routine maintenance like a trip to the dentist — they want to get it done and over with. Maybe that’s why convenience is such a strong selling point, and why The Duke of Oil is so popular with local drivers.

With eight locations across the Region — two of which (Highland and Merrillville) are also home to AutoFix auto repair centers — the Duke makes it easy for customers to keep their cars running smoothly, whether they need a simple oil change, a new set of tires or a more complicated fix. Add in the competitive prices and friendly service that the Duke of Oil has become known for, and suddenly that “trip to the dentist” doesn’t seem nearly as bad.

SECOND PLACE

Drive & Shine

1350 N. U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

driveandshine.com

THIRD PLACE

Oil ‘N’ Go

2806 Calumet Ave.

Valparaiso

219-465-1087

1492 Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-4364

oilngowash.com

