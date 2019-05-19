Best Place for an Oil Change

FIRST PLACE
The Duke of Oil / AutoFix
Multiple locations
When it comes to taking care of their cars, most people treat routine maintenance like a trip to the dentist — they want to get it done and over with. Maybe that’s why convenience is such a strong selling point, and why The Duke of Oil is so popular with local drivers.
With eight locations across the Region — two of which (Highland and Merrillville) are also home to AutoFix auto repair centers — the Duke makes it easy for customers to keep their cars running smoothly, whether they need a simple oil change, a new set of tires or a more complicated fix. Add in the competitive prices and friendly service that the Duke of Oil has become known for, and suddenly that “trip to the dentist” doesn’t seem nearly as bad.
SECOND PLACE
Drive & Shine
1350 N. U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-7788
THIRD PLACE
Oil ‘N’ Go
2806 Calumet Ave.
Valparaiso
219-465-1087
1492 Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-4364