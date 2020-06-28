Best Place for an Oil Change
urgent

Best Place for an Oil Change

{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place for an Oil Change

Drive & Shine in Schererville

Drive & Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

driveandshine.com

Treat customers as if they are the only customer: That’s the key to long-term success, says Frank Hatami, owner of Drive & Shine, a total car center under one roof with services that include oil changes, detailing, car wash, transmission flushes, air conditioning recharges and fluid maintenance.

In business since 1996, Drive & Shine operates eight sites in Indiana and Michigan, including the location in Schererville.

Ingrained in the workplace culture at Drive & Shine is honesty, integrity, professionalism and respect, Hatami says. Employees strive to serve customers beyond their expectations, while management works to train and retain the best employees.

The goal, Hatami says, is to never stop improving and always invest back in employees, equipment and the business.

“It means everything to us to be the best,” he said. “We work very hard to get there.”

SECOND PLACE

Duke of Oil/AutoFix

Multiple locations

219-836-5422

thedukeofoil.com

THIRD PLACE

Grimmer’s Service Inc.

1000 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Schererville

219-865-2161

grimmersservice.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts