BEST PLUMBER
TLC Plumbing
235 N. Lindberg St.
Griffith
Griffith
219-922-6214
For most customers, the first and foremost concern when calling a plumber is that the person who comes out is going to be able to quickly and competently repair the broken pipe or leaky faucet. Plenty of plumbers know their way around the work itself. When it comes to standing out from the crowd, Terry Cheek believes the difference lies in the little things.
“The reason our customers recommend us to their friends and neighbors is not just the quality of our service, but the honesty and integrity with which we stand behind that service,” says the owner of TLC Plumbing. “We are so proud of our employees for providing courteous and thoughtful attention on every call, and for always taking the extra step to meet our customers' needs.”
SECOND PLACE
Reichelt Plumbing
451 Winston Court
Schererville
219-203-1746
THIRD PLACE
Tiger Plumbing
1580 E. 90th Place
Highland
219-838-1151