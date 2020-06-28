× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reichelt Plumbing

451 Winston Court, Suite A

Schererville

219-209-3316

With highly experienced technicians who care about helping their customers, Reichelt Plumbing has landed as Best Plumber in this year's Best of the Region.

“We believe in putting our customers first and providing an exceptional customer experience by sincerely listening to their concerns and then providing the best solutions for repair,” President Rob Sues said.

Serving the community for 34 years, Reichelt performs all aspects of plumbing to meet customers’ needs, whether changing a flapper in the toilet to replacing the sewer system.

“We offer a high level of professionalism and industry knowledge, along with highly trained and friendly technicians who genuinely care about our customers,” Sues said. “It is a winning combination.”

SECOND PLACE

TLC Plumbing

235 N. Lindberg St.