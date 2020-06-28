Best Printer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lithographic Communications

9701 Indiana Pkwy.

Munster

219-924-9779

For Lithographic Communications, offering the highest level of customer service is its key to success.

Lithographic Communications specializes in commercial printing and direct mail. Associates have the goal of making a client’s experience go as smoothly as possible, from start to finish, president and owner Rich Pietrzak says.

“Our years of experience in both the print and mail side of the business help our clients reach their target in the most cost-effective manner, while achieving the highest results,” he said.

To be voted the best among The Times' readers validates the hard work the Lithographic team puts in each day to help clients achieve their communication goals.

“It means a great deal to us,” Pietrzak said. “Our team works extremely hard day in and day out and this recognition really goes a long way.”

SECOND PLACE