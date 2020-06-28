Best Printer

Best Printer

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Printer

Lithographic Communications

9701 Indiana Pkwy.

Munster

219-924-9779

litho-com.com

For Lithographic Communications, offering the highest level of customer service is its key to success.

Lithographic Communications specializes in commercial printing and direct mail. Associates have the goal of making a client’s experience go as smoothly as possible, from start to finish, president and owner Rich Pietrzak says.

“Our years of experience in both the print and mail side of the business help our clients reach their target in the most cost-effective manner, while achieving the highest results,” he said.

To be voted the best among The Times' readers validates the hard work the Lithographic team puts in each day to help clients achieve their communication goals.

“It means a great deal to us,” Pietrzak said. “Our team works extremely hard day in and day out and this recognition really goes a long way.”

SECOND PLACE

NWI Print Pro

1180 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-7799

nwiprintpro.com

THIRD PLACE

Largus Graphix Solutions

732 45th Ave.

Munster

219-922-8414

Largusgs.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts