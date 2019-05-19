FIRST PLACE
McColly Real Estate
Multiple locations
While plenty of businesses like to tout their ties to the community, there are few areas where that kind of intimate local knowledge really pays off quite like real estate. McColly Real Estate founder Ron McColly was born and raised in Lake County, and has long believed that a deep understanding of a community is crucial to finding the right home for a client.
“We are and always have been a locally owned and operated business,” says Monica Decker, the director of marketing and technology at McColly Real Estate, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019. “Our agents live in the markets we serve, so they truly know all the amenities that are offered to make the home buying process easier. As an independent firm, we have the freedom to tailor our business services to what we believe our local consumers want.”
SECOND PLACE
Coldwell Banker
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Berkshire Hathaway
421 W. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-864-5000