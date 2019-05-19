Best Real Estate Agent

FIRST PLACE
Gina Guarino
Coldwell Banker
20 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-765-6698
While she has received numerous awards in her 27 years in the real estate industry, Gina Guarino treasures the honor of being voted Best of the Region because it reflects not just her sales volume but also the reasons she got into the business.
Knowing that buying and selling real estate is a personal, stressful and emotional experience, Guarino and her team are driven to make the process as easy and seamless as possible. She's pleased to know that they’re succeeding in this regard.
“My No. 1 passion is helping people,” she says. “I thrive on exceeding my clients’ expectations by my commitment to quality and dedication to upholding the highest standards of service, so I am very grateful, humbled and honored for the confidence and support this award conveys.”
SECOND PLACE
Lisa Thompson
Coldwell Banker
2166 45th St.
Highland
219-617-5884
THIRD PLACE
Colleen Johnston-Hatami
Century 21
8080 E. 109th Ave.
Crown Point
219-313-7550