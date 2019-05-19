{{featured_button_text}}
Best Real Estate Agent

Gina Guarino

FIRST PLACE

Gina Guarino

Coldwell Banker

20 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-765-6698

soldbygina.com

While she has received numerous awards in her 27 years in the real estate industry, Gina Guarino treasures the honor of being voted Best of the Region because it reflects not just her sales volume but also the reasons she got into the business.

Knowing that buying and selling real estate is a personal, stressful and emotional experience, Guarino and her team are driven to make the process as easy and seamless as possible. She's pleased to know that they’re succeeding in this regard.

“My No. 1 passion is helping people,” she says. “I thrive on exceeding my clients’ expectations by my commitment to quality and dedication to upholding the highest standards of service, so I am very grateful, humbled and honored for the confidence and support this award conveys.”

SECOND PLACE

Lisa Thompson

Coldwell Banker

2166 45th St.

Highland

219-617-5884

lisathompsonrealtor.com

THIRD PLACE

Colleen Johnston-Hatami

Century 21

8080 E. 109th Ave.

Crown Point

219-313-7550

c21affiliated.com/cjohnstonhatami

0
0
0
0
0