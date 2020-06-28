Best Real Estate Company/Team

McColly Real Estate
Multiple locations
219-864-7200
Locally owned and family operated, McColly Real Estate has been helping residents and businesses find the perfect properties since 1974.
“What makes us different is we’re independent,” Founder Ron McColly said. “There is brand loyalty.”
In addition to helping move people into their dream homes, McColly and his team of experienced real estate agents are active in the community, working to bring opportunities and incentives to the Region that will attract residents and growth.
“For over four decades, McColly Real Estate has been a local, family-owned business supporting the community in thick and thin,” said Monica Decker, director of marketing and technology. “Despite these unusual times of the pandemic, McColly agents and staff adapted to change by offering virtual showings and tours, and FaceTime live open houses to bring what matters most — an exceptional and safe customer experience.”
SECOND PLACE
Keller Williams Northwest Indiana
450 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 352
Schererville
219-440-0545
THIRD PLACE
Listing Leaders Real Estate
Multiple locations
219-462-5478
