Best Real Estate Company/Team
Best Real Estate Company/Team

Best Real Estate — Company/Team

McColly Real Estate 

McColly Real Estate

Multiple locations

219-864-7200

mccolly.com

Locally owned and family operated, McColly Real Estate has been helping residents and businesses find the perfect properties since 1974.

“What makes us different is we’re independent,” Founder Ron McColly said. “There is brand loyalty.”

In addition to helping move people into their dream homes, McColly and his team of experienced real estate agents are active in the community, working to bring opportunities and incentives to the Region that will attract residents and growth.

“For over four decades, McColly Real Estate has been a local, family-owned business supporting the community in thick and thin,” said Monica Decker, director of marketing and technology. “Despite these unusual times of the pandemic, McColly agents and staff adapted to change by offering virtual showings and tours, and FaceTime live open houses to bring what matters most — an exceptional and safe customer experience.”

SECOND PLACE

Keller Williams Northwest Indiana

450 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 352

Schererville

219-440-0545

kw.com

THIRD PLACE

Listing Leaders Real Estate

Multiple locations

219-462-5478

listingleaders.com

