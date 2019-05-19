Best Roofer

FIRST PLACE
Korellis Roofing
1333 169th St.
Hammond
219-844-1400
What began as a humble residential roofing operation out of Hammond almost six decades ago has evolved into one of the most experienced and well-respected firms in the area, creating some of the most durable and energy-efficient roofing systems in the local commercial and industrial markets.
Now with a focus on looking ahead for the latest innovations, treating customers the right way and putting safety at the top of the priority list for every job, Korellis Roofing draws on the collective knowledge and job experience of a skilled veteran team to work with every type of roofing material from every manufacturer. And even as the skill set of that team broadens to incorporate everything from green roofing and masonry restoration to tuckpointing and thermal imagery, the ultimate goal remains the same – to exceed the customer’s expectations as a contractor and partner.
“Every day we strive to provide the best service, attract and retain the best workers, use the best products and technology, have the best atmosphere and culture and, above all, to build the best roof,” says office manager Kali Zaremba. “We want to be in the community doing the best job because we care about our customers, our employees and our reputation.”
SECOND PLACE
Rogers Roofing
4540 Wabash Ave.
Hammond
219-228-8210
THIRD PLACE
M&M Home Remodeling Services
1877 E. Summit St.
Crown Point
219-661-1600
3488 Eagle Nest Drive
Crete, Ill.