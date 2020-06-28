Best Roofer
Best Roofer

Best Roofer

Armour Construction

208 Washington St.

Valparaiso

219-987-2023 

armourconstruction.net

An interior and exterior remodeling company, Armour Construction offers expertise and passion to clients.

With an attention to efficient project management and meticulous details, Armour Construction has been helping residents across Northwest Indiana with their renovation needs.

Owned by Valparaiso resident Chris Romano, Armour Construction is well known for its roofing services. However, the company also offers siding, deck and copper accent installation to give homes a well-designed look.

"It's humbling and an honor to be regarded in such a way by our customers," Romano said. "As a locally owned and operated company, Armour takes pride in delivering the best possible service to our customer base."

SECOND PLACE

Eenigenburg Exteriors

13926 W. 117th Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-365-2837

eburgexteriors.com

THIRD PLACE

Rogers Roofing

4540 Wabash Ave.

Hammond

219-933-9145

rogersroofing.com

