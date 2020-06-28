Best Roofer

Armour Construction
208 Washington St.
Valparaiso
219-987-2023
An interior and exterior remodeling company, Armour Construction offers expertise and passion to clients.
With an attention to efficient project management and meticulous details, Armour Construction has been helping residents across Northwest Indiana with their renovation needs.
Owned by Valparaiso resident Chris Romano, Armour Construction is well known for its roofing services. However, the company also offers siding, deck and copper accent installation to give homes a well-designed look.
"It's humbling and an honor to be regarded in such a way by our customers," Romano said. "As a locally owned and operated company, Armour takes pride in delivering the best possible service to our customer base."
SECOND PLACE
Eenigenburg Exteriors
13926 W. 117th Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-365-2837
THIRD PLACE
Rogers Roofing
4540 Wabash Ave.
Hammond
219-933-9145
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!