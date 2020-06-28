Best Tattoo Shop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

45th Street Tattoo

1817 W. Glen Park Ave.

Griffith

219-922-0957

Deeply rooted in the history of tattooing and its traditions, 45th Street Tattoo boasts a large collection of original, vintage and hand-painted tattoo designs.

“Our museum-like display brings tattoo collectors and aficionados from around the country,” co-owner and tattoo artist Jeff Zygowicz says.

Zygowicz co-owns the shop with Chencho Leon and Sieto Maldonado. Each has more than 25 years of experiencing tattooing in the Calumet Region, combining for more than 80 years of experience.

“Collectively, we have built a reputation based on quality and professionalism, and have grown a client base which spans three generations in many cases,” Zygowicz said.

In addition to staying open seven days a week and offering the availability of daily walk-in business or appointments, 45th Street Tattoo has gained the reputation of being a community-focused business.