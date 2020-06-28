Best Tattoo Shop

45th Street Tattoo
1817 W. Glen Park Ave.
Griffith
219-922-0957
Deeply rooted in the history of tattooing and its traditions, 45th Street Tattoo boasts a large collection of original, vintage and hand-painted tattoo designs.
“Our museum-like display brings tattoo collectors and aficionados from around the country,” co-owner and tattoo artist Jeff Zygowicz says.
Zygowicz co-owns the shop with Chencho Leon and Sieto Maldonado. Each has more than 25 years of experiencing tattooing in the Calumet Region, combining for more than 80 years of experience.
“Collectively, we have built a reputation based on quality and professionalism, and have grown a client base which spans three generations in many cases,” Zygowicz said.
In addition to staying open seven days a week and offering the availability of daily walk-in business or appointments, 45th Street Tattoo has gained the reputation of being a community-focused business.
“45th Street Tattoo supports our local community through donations to charity events and organizations, sponsorships of Griffith youth baseball teams and local high school athletics, as well as an annual Toys for Tots event,” Zygowicz said.
He says the shop, which has been in the same location for 13 years, specializes in providing a welcoming and friendly environment.
“Using our countless years of experience and vast knowledge of our craft, in all styles, we strive to give our clients an enjoyable experience, as well as a quality tattoo,” Zygowicz said.
SECOND PLACE
Sure Fire Tattoos
134 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-323-3107
THIRD PLACE
The Tattoo Lady
6817 Kennedy Ave.
Hammond
219-844-9976
