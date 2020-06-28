Best Veterinarian/Animal Care
St. John Animal Clinic

 Provided
Dr. Lisa Preston of St. John Animal Clinic 

St. John Animal Clinic

8661 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8531

stjohnanimalclinic.com

Family is important to the employees at St. John Animal Clinic, which is why they view all their patients as family members.

“We work as a team with many very experienced veterinarians, technicians, assistants and receptionists, all involved in caring for the patient as well as educating and discussing the pet’s care with the client,” Dr. Lisa Preston said. “We feel we are in a partnership with the pet’s caretaker and their goals for their fur baby.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, St. John Animal Clinic utilizes a team approach among its veterinarians and staff to ensure the best treatment plans are possible.

“We have grown from a two-doctor practice to a nine-doctor practice,” Preston said. “Besides staying up to date on new technology and practicing a fear-free approach, we excel at working up complicated medical cases, soft tissue surgery, dentistry, preventive medicine and behavioral issues.”

The animal care practice also offers acupuncture and plans to offer health care for exotic pets in the future, she said.

“To be voted the Best in the Region among so many great animal clinics in the Region is such a tribute from our loyal clients,” Preston said. “We are so thankful to be in a business that brings not only great satisfaction and joy to us as providers, but brings love, joy and companionship to people and their pets.”

SECOND PLACE

Coyne Veterinary Center

10969 Broadway

Crown Point

219-267-1700

coynevetcare.com

10801 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-627-3264

animalcarestjohn.com

3411 Airport Rd.

Portage

219-763-3311

portagevet.com

THIRD PLACE

Lowell Animal Hospital

17645 Morse St.

Lowell

219-247-0555

lowellanimalhospital.com

