Best Veterinarian/Animal Care

St. John Animal Clinic

8661 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8531

Family is important to the employees at St. John Animal Clinic, which is why they view all their patients as family members.

“We work as a team with many very experienced veterinarians, technicians, assistants and receptionists, all involved in caring for the patient as well as educating and discussing the pet’s care with the client,” Dr. Lisa Preston said. “We feel we are in a partnership with the pet’s caretaker and their goals for their fur baby.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, St. John Animal Clinic utilizes a team approach among its veterinarians and staff to ensure the best treatment plans are possible.

“We have grown from a two-doctor practice to a nine-doctor practice,” Preston said. “Besides staying up to date on new technology and practicing a fear-free approach, we excel at working up complicated medical cases, soft tissue surgery, dentistry, preventive medicine and behavioral issues.”