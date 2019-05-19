Best Veterinarian/Animal Care

FIRST PLACE
Coyne Veterinary Center
10969 Broadway
Crown Point
219-267-1700
3411 Airport Rd.
Portage
219-763-3311
10801 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-627-3264
Very few people (and even fewer pets) enjoy a trip to the animal clinic. Not only is it a hassle and an inconvenience, but those trips often are for incidents or conditions that can be scary, uncomfortable or painful. That’s why Coyne Veterinary Center goes out of its way to make sure the care pets receive at its three facilities – from routine checkups to more complex diagnoses – is professional and compassionate.
“As simple as it sounds, we really do care about our clients, and we try to treat them like family,” says Dr. John Coyne. “We’re always looking to go above and beyond to meet their needs in a variety of ways.”
SECOND PLACE
St. John Animal Clinic
8661 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8531
THIRD PLACE
Lowell Animal Hospital
17645 Morse St.
Lowell
219-247-0555