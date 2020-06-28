Best Wait Staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucrezia

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

There’s a common debate as to which is more important to a restaurant: the food or the service?

At Lucrezia Cafe and Lucrezia Ristorante, the answer is both. Yet Nada Karas, who co-owns the Region staples with her husband, Michael, acknowledges service has a slightly bigger impact on a guest’s dining experience.

“We are a casual restaurant, but there is nothing casual about our service,” she says.

The restaurants rarely have server spots open. That’s because Lucrezia has a very low turnover in a high-turnover industry,

“Our staff has been together for years, so I’m very proud we have a lot of longevity,” Karas said. “People love seeing familiar faces.”