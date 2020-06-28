Best Wait Staff
Best Wait Staff

Best Wait Staff

Lucrezia 

Lucrezia

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

lucreziacafe.com

There’s a common debate as to which is more important to a restaurant: the food or the service?

At Lucrezia Cafe and Lucrezia  Ristorante, the answer is both. Yet Nada Karas, who co-owns the Region staples with her husband, Michael, acknowledges service has a slightly bigger impact on a guest’s dining experience.

“We are a casual restaurant, but there is nothing casual about our service,” she says.

The restaurants rarely have server spots open. That’s because Lucrezia has a very low turnover in a high-turnover industry,

“Our staff has been together for years, so I’m very proud we have a lot of longevity,” Karas said. “People love seeing familiar faces.”

Most of the servers come up through the ranks, starting as a server assistant or busser. For most of the wait staff, their positions are their primary careers. To retain their servers, Lucrezia provides on-the-job training, gives full-time employees health benefits and empowers the employees to have a stake in the business.

“I also enjoy that our wait staff get along with each other, and they enjoy working together,” Karas said. “Many are friends outside of work. Happy staff, happy owner.”

SECOND PLACE

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

Tjs.cafe

THIRD PLACE

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

