Lucrezia
302 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-661-5829
428 S. Calumet Rd.
Chesterton
219-926-5829
The waiters and waitresses at Lucrezia have earned a nice big tip after garnering the title of Best Wait Staff in the Region voting by Times readers.
"I am so thrilled to learn that Lucrezia has won the best wait staff category for 2021," said Tony Hrisofos, private dining manager and senior server/trainer for Lucrezia. "I could not be more proud to be a member of our exceptional team. I am especially appreciative of the amazing efforts that our team has put forth during the challenges of this past year's COVID-19 crisis. Their hard work and dedication have made this critical year yet another great success for Lucrezia."
Owners Michael and Nada Karas said: "This is our second consecutive year that we have won in this category. Our servers are the face of our restaurant, and we congratulate our wait staff at both of our award-winning locations, Crown Point and Chesterton, on their well-deserved success.
"Training is always important in our industry and it never ceases," the Karases said. "There is always something new to learn about our food and wine. We believe that our service is just as important as the quality of our food, if not more. We are blessed that our wait staff has been working at Lucrezia for many years and they have become our family. We have worked together and the team is a well-oiled machine focused on being observant, accommodating, and attentive."
SECOND PLACE
White Rhino Bar & Grill
101 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-864-9200
THIRD PLACE
Grindhouse Cafe
146 N. Broad St.
Griffith
219-595-5678
1600 119th St.
Whiting
219-655-5547
grindhouse.cafe