Best Wait Staff
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
The staff at Lucrezia

Lucrezia

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829

lucreziacafe.com

The waiters and waitresses at Lucrezia have earned a nice big tip after garnering the title of Best Wait Staff in the Region voting by Times readers.

"I am so thrilled to learn that Lucrezia has won the best wait staff category for 2021," said Tony Hrisofos, private dining manager and senior server/trainer for Lucrezia. "I could not be more proud to be a member of our exceptional team. I am especially appreciative of the amazing efforts that our team has put forth during the challenges of this past year's COVID-19 crisis. Their hard work and dedication have made this critical year yet another great success for Lucrezia."

Owners Michael and Nada Karas said: "This is our second consecutive year that we have won in this category. Our servers are the face of our restaurant, and we congratulate our wait staff at both of our award-winning locations, Crown Point and Chesterton, on their well-deserved success.

"Training is always important in our industry and it never ceases," the Karases said. "There is always something new to learn about our food and wine. We believe that our service is just as important as the quality of our food, if not more. We are blessed that our wait staff has been working at Lucrezia for many years and they have become our family. We have worked together and the team is a well-oiled machine focused on being observant, accommodating, and attentive."

SECOND PLACE

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

THIRD PLACE

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

1600 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5547

grindhouse.cafe

