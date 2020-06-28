Best Antique Mall

Crown Antique Mall
545 E. 110th Ave.
Crown Point
219-779-9767
With a large number of antique stores to choose from in the Region, Mark Kratkoczki, owner of Crown Antique Mall, says it’s an honor to be The Times' readers’ top choice.
“It means the world,” he said. “We are just so thankful that our customers appreciate our efforts to give them an enjoyable experience.”
In business less than a year, Crown Antique Mall has made a winning first impression. In addition to antiques, the store offers collectibles, artisan goods, repurposed items and vintage finds.
The store’s secret to success, Kratkoczki says, is its great team, long hours and the ability to surround yourself with people who have the same passion.
“We stand apart offering the most square footage and number of vendors in the Region,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Antiques On Main
208 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-663-1528
THIRD PLACE
J&L This N That Consignment Shop
1311 119th St.
Whiting
219-655-5238
