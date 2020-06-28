Best Antique Mall
urgent

Best Antique Mall

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Antique Mall

Mark Kratkoczki, owner of the Crown Antique Mall

Crown Antique Mall

545 E. 110th Ave.

Crown Point

219-779-9767

crownantiquemallinc.com

With a large number of antique stores to choose from in the Region, Mark Kratkoczki, owner of Crown Antique Mall, says it’s an honor to be The Times' readers’ top choice.

“It means the world,” he said. “We are just so thankful that our customers appreciate our efforts to give them an enjoyable experience.”

In business less than a year, Crown Antique Mall has made a winning first impression. In addition to antiques, the store offers collectibles, artisan goods, repurposed items and vintage finds.

The store’s secret to success, Kratkoczki says, is its great team, long hours and the ability to surround yourself with people who have the same passion.

“We stand apart offering the most square footage and number of vendors in the Region,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Antiques On Main

208 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-1528

www.facebook.com/aomcrownpoint 

THIRD PLACE

J&L This N That Consignment Shop

1311 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5238

www.facebook.com/JL-This-N-That-Consignment-Shop-272351350283579

2
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts