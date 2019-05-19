{{featured_button_text}}
Best Antique Shop

Antiques on Main is a veritable treasure trove of items from the past.

FIRST PLACE

Antiques on Main

208 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-663-1528

facebook.com/aomcrownpoint

While most antiques shoppers tend to seek a shop based on the volume and quality of the merchandise it carries, they tend to return for a different reason — the quality of the experience. That’s why Antiques on Main owner Loretta Bryan Nosal focuses as much on the feel of her store as as on the collection of merchandise that includes furniture, antiques, vintage clothing, handmade signs, jewelry, albums, sports memorabilia, toys, artwork, candles from more than 70 vendors. 

“We like to say we have a boutique feel without the boutique prices,” she says. “Making our clientele feel welcome and like family is a high priority for us. Our creative and talented merchants are experts at making their spaces beautiful and comfortable, inviting customers to browse and enjoy.”

SECOND PLACE

It’s Just Serendipity

5630 Hohman Ave.

Hammond

219-512-4298

itsjustserendipity.com

THIRD PLACE

Tish’s “Upscale” Antique Mall

201 E. Commercial Ave.

Lowell

219-765-3655

tishsupscaleantiquemall.com

