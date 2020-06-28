Best Antique Shop
Best Antique Shop

Best Antique Shop

Karen Maravilla of It's Just Serendipity 

It’s Just Serendipity

5630 Hohman Ave.

Hammond

219-512-4298

itsjustserendipity.com

For just over 10 years, the Hammond mom-and-pop shop, It’s Just Serendipity, has been a treasure trove of accidental discoveries.

The store, which sells everything vintage and antique, also features tasty treats made by local vendors; seasonal items; and several hand-crafted, repurposed and up-cycled goods created by local artists.

“We truly love what we do,” owner Karen Maravilla said. “We believe that customer service combined with wowing our customers with a beautiful shopping environment and inventory are a perfect marriage.”

With three warehouses of inventory, every day is like Christmas at the shop, she says.

“We have a wish book for customers so we can help them find what they are on the hunt for,” she said.

The shop even offers prop rental for photo shoots and special events, as well as creating one-of-a-kind custom gift baskets or containers for every occasion.

“Our goal is to help bring visitors to downtown Hammond,” Maravilla said. “Being best demonstrates what mom-and-pop shops can do to help make a downtown a destination.”

SECOND PLACE

Blue Ribbon Vintage

111 W. Joliet St.

Crown Point

219-662-8300

blueribbonvintage.com

THIRD PLACE

Erna & Co.

2831 Jewett Ave.

Highland

219-433-2329

etsy.com/shop/ErnaAndCo

